Price Alert: Shares of TOMI Environmental (TOMZ) Trade 3.50% Higher at Midday March 16

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange TOMZ - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: TOMZ) are up 3.50% Wednesday.

As of 12:09:15 est, TOMI Environmental sits at $0.89 and has climbed $0.0301 per share in trading so far.

TOMI Environmental has moved 21.09% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 47.87% based on the previous close.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-03-30.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on TOMI Environmental visit the company profile.

About TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc

IMS Investor Relations (www.imsinvestorrelations.com) helps small to mid-sized public companies ensure their public listing is a vital strategic asset with a credible and resonating brand, aligned shareholders and a valuation reflective of the long-term value of the business. IMS was founded to shine a much-needed light on microcap to mid-cap companies, a sector that is often misunderstood, underfollowed and undervalued by Wall Street. The firm's vast expertise in this space, trusted reputation and extensive relationships with analysts, institutional investors, family offices and brokers opens doors often kept closed to others. IMS prides itself on its longstanding client relationships due to its ability to understand its clients' needs and its agility in addressing the challenges of today's ever evolving financial landscape.

To get more information on TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles