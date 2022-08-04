Price Alert: Shares of Titan Medical (TMDI) Trade 5.22% Higher at Midday August 4

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange TMDI - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Titan Medical Inc (NASDAQ: TMDI) climbed 5.22% Thursday.

As of 12:08:39 est, Titan Medical sits at $0.57 and has climbed $0.0282 per share.

Titan Medical has moved 3.01% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 13.50% based on the previous close.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-11.

About Titan Medical Inc

Titan Medical Inc. is focused on robotic-assisted technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (“MIS”). Enos, by Titan Medical, is being developed to become the new standard of care in robotic single access surgery, and comprises a surgeon-controlled patient cart that includes a dual-view camera system with 3D and 2D high-definition vision systems and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures, and a surgeon workstation that provides an ergonomic interface to the MIS procedure performed through the patient cart. With the Enos system, Titan intends to initially pursue gynecologic surgical indications.

