Price Alert: Shares of Titan Machinery (TITN) Trade 2.95% Higher at Midday March 16

Titan Machinery Inc (NASDAQ: TITN) has risen $0.82 (2.95%) and is currently sitting at $28.66, as of 12:13:33 est on March 16.

25,800 shares have been traded today.

The Company has risen 7.20% over the last 5 days and shares have fallen 8.21% over the last 30 days.

Titan Machinery is set to release earnings on 2022-03-24.

About Titan Machinery Inc

Titan Machinery Inc., founded in 1980 and headquartered in West Fargo, North Dakota, owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment dealer locations in North America and Europe. The network consists of US locations in Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin and Wyoming and its European stores are located in Bulgaria, Germany, Romania, Serbia and Ukraine. The Titan Machinery locations represent one or more of the CNH Industrial Brands, including Case IH, New Holland Agriculture, Case Construction, New Holland Construction, and CNH Industrial Capital.

