Price Alert: Shares of Tilray - Class 2 (TLRY) Trade 5.18% Lower at Midday July 27

Tilray Brands Inc - Class 2 (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares have fallen 5.18%, or $0.175 per share, as on 12:10:20 est today. After Opening the Day at $3.44, 16,304,292 shares of Tilray - Class 2 have traded hands and the stock has moved between $3.45 and $3.17.

Already the company has moved YTD 51.92%.

Tilray - Class 2 anticipates its next earnings on 2022-07-28.

About Tilray Brands Inc - Class 2

Tilray is a global pioneer in the research, cultivation, production, and distribution of cannabis and cannabinoids currently serving tens of thousands of patients and consumers in 17 countries spanning five continents.

