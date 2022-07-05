Price Alert: Shares of Tidewater - New (TDW) Trade 6.67% Lower at Midday July 5

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange TDW - Market Data & News Trade

Tidewater Inc. - New (NYSE: TDW) shares have fallen 6.67%, or $1.4 per share, as on 12:13:02 est today. Since opening the day at $20.43, 205,314 shares of Tidewater - New have exchanged hands and the stock has ranged between $20.30 and $19.10.

Already the company has a YTD change of 95.89%.

Tidewater - New is set to release earnings on 2022-08-08.

About Tidewater Inc. - New

Tidewater owns and operates the largest fleet of Offshore Support Vessels in the industry, with over 60 years of experience supporting offshore energy exploration and production activities worldwide.

