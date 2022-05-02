Price Alert: Shares of Tian Ruixiang (TIRX) Trade 3.70% Lower at Midday May 2

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange TIRX - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd - Class A (NASDAQ: TIRX) fell 3.70% Monday.

As of 11:53:25 est, Tian Ruixiang sits at $0.78 and dropped $0.03 so far today.

Tian Ruixiang has moved 22.86% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 51.50% based on the most recent close.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-08.

About Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd - Class A

TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Ltd, headquartered in Beijing, China, is an insurance broker operating in China. It distributes a wide range of insurance products, which are categorized into two major groups: (1) property and casualty insurance, such as automobile insurance, commercial property insurance, liability insurance; and (2) life insurance, such as individual and group life insurances.

