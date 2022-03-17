Price Alert: Shares of Thomson-Reuters (TRI) Trade 2.44% Higher at Midday March 17

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange TRI - Market Data & News Trade

Thomson-Reuters Corp (NYSE: TRI) shares moved 2.44%, or $2.54 per share, as on 12:17:46 est today. After Opening the Day at $104.19, 108,629 shares of Thomson-Reuters exchanged hands and the stock has moved between $106.73 and $104.09.

So far this year the company has moved YTD 12.53%.

Thomson-Reuters expects its next earnings on 2022-05-03.

About Thomson-Reuters Corp

Thomson Reuters is a leading provider of business information services. Its products include highly specialized information-enabled software and tools for legal, tax, accounting and compliance professionals combined with the world's most global news service - Reuters.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

