Price Alert: Shares of Tesla (TSLA) Trade 11.03% Higher at Midday June 21

Shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) are up 11.03% Tuesday.

As of 12:11:09 est, Tesla is currently sitting at $716.66 and has risen $71.7 so far today.

Tesla has moved 2.05% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 38.47% based on the prior day’s close.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-07-20.

About Tesla Inc

Tesla’s mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy. Since its founding in 2003, Tesla has broken new barriers in developing high-performance automobiles that are not only the world’s best and highest-selling pure electric vehicles—with long range and absolutely no tailpipe emissions—but also the safest, highest-rated cars on the road in the world. Beyond the flagship Model S sedan and the falcon-winged door Model X sports utility vehicle, Tesla also offers a smaller, simpler and more affordable mid-sized sedan, Model 3, which it is expected will truly propel electric vehicles into the mainstream. In addition, with the opening of the Gigafactory and the acquisition of SolarCity, Tesla now offers a full suite of energy products that incorporates solar, storage, and grid services. As the world’s only fully integrated sustainable energy company, Tesla is at the vanguard of the world’s inevitable shift towards a sustainable energy platform.

