Price Alert: Shares of Tenax (TENX) Trade 11.85% Lower at Midday May 9

Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TENX) shares moved 11.85%, or $0.077 per share, as on 11:57:19 est today. Since opening at $0.63, 32,482 shares of Tenax exchanged hands and the stock has ranged between $0.63 and $0.57.

Already the company has moved YTD 37.50%.

Tenax expects its next earnings on 2022-05-16.

About Tenax Therapeutics Inc

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc., is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing products that address cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases with high unmet medical need. The Company has a world-class scientific advisory team including recognized global experts in pulmonary hypertension. The Company owns North American rights to develop and commercialize levosimendan and has recently released topline data regarding their Phase 2 clinical trial for the use of levosimendan in the treatment of Pulmonary Hypertension associated with Heart Failure and preserved Ejection Fraction (PH-HFpEF). Tenax plans to advance a delayed release oral formulation of imatinib, designed to avoid the gastric irritation, into a single pivotal trial pursuant to the 505(b)(2) pathway.

