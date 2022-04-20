Price Alert: Shares of Tenable (TENB) Trade 1.40% Lower at Midday April 20

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange TENB - Market Data & News Trade

Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: TENB) shares are down 1.40%, or $0.865 per share, as on 12:19:44 est today. After Opening the Day at $62.16, 215,254 shares of Tenable exchanged hands and the stock has ranged between $62.37 and $59.91.

So far this year the company is up 12.02%.

Tenable anticipates its next earnings on 2022-04-26.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Tenable visit the company profile.

About Tenable Holdings Inc

Tenable® is the Cyber Exposure company. Over 30,000 organizations around the globe rely on Tenable to understand and reduce cyber risk. As the creator of Nessus®, Tenable extended its expertise in vulnerabilities to deliver the world's first platform to see and secure any digital asset on any computing platform. Tenable customers include more than 50 percent of the Fortune 500, more than 30 percent of the Global 2000, and large government agencies.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

