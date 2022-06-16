Price Alert: Shares of Telos (TLS) Trade 10.35% Lower at Midday June 16

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange TLS - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Telos Corp (NASDAQ: TLS) fell 10.35% Thursday.

As of 12:18:54 est, Telos is currently sitting at $7.43 and has moved $0.86 per share in trading so far.

Telos has moved 8.77% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 46.11% based on the prior day’s close.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-08-15.

About Telos Corp

Telos Corporation empowers and protects the world’s most security-conscious organizations with solutions for continuous security assurance of individuals, systems, and information. Telos’ offerings include cybersecurity solutions for IT risk management and information security; cloud security solutions to protect cloud-based assets and enable continuous compliance with industry and government security standards; and enterprise security solutions for identity and access management, secure mobility, organizational messaging, and network management and defense. The company serves military, intelligence and civilian agencies of the federal government, allied nations and commercial organizations around the world.

