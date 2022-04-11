Price Alert: Shares of Tellurian (TELL) Trade 2.87% Lower at Midday April 11

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange TELL - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ: TELL) are down 2.87% Monday.

As of 12:19:18 est, Tellurian sits at $5.60 and dropped $0.165 per share in trading so far.

Tellurian has moved 42.33% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 86.69% based on the prior day’s close.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-05-04.

About Tellurian Inc

Tellurian intends to create value for shareholders by building a low-cost, global natural gas business, profitably delivering natural gas to customers worldwide. Tellurian is developing a portfolio of natural gas production and has nearly 100 drillable locations with an estimated one trillion cubic feet of net resource. It is also developing an LNG trading operation and infrastructure that includes an ~ 27.6 mtpa LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. Tellurian is based in Houston, Texas, and its common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "TELL".

