Price Alert: Shares of Telefonica Brasil, (Representing Ord) (VIV) Trade 4.32% Lower at Midday May 5

Telefonica Brasil S.A., - ADR (Representing Ord) (NYSE: VIV) shares moved 4.32%, or $0.46 per share, as on 12:25:06 est today. Since opening the day at $10.41, 457,839 shares of Telefonica Brasil, (Representing Ord) have been traded today and the stock has moved between $10.43 and $10.17.

So far this year the company has a YTD change of 27.07%.

Telefonica Brasil, (Representing Ord) anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-10.

About Telefonica Brasil S.A., - ADR (Representing Ord)

Telefônica Brasil S.A., holder of the Vivo brand, is the largest telecommunications company in Brasil, with 33 thousand direct employees, 108 thousand allies, as we call its service providers and contractors, and 94 million accesses in the mobile and fixed operation.

