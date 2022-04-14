Price Alert: Shares of Teladoc Health (TDOC) Trade 4.71% Lower at Midday April 14

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange TDOC - Market Data & News Trade

Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE: TDOC) has dropped $3.24 (4.71%) and sits at $65.48, as of 12:16:25 est on April 14.

1,061,933 shares have traded hands.

The Company has increased 1.61% over the last 5 days and shares advanced 35.44% over the last 30 days.

Teladoc Health is set to release earnings on 2022-04-27.

About Teladoc Health Inc

Teladoc Health empowers all people everywhere to live their healthiest lives by transforming the healthcare experience. As the world leader in whole-person virtual care, Teladoc Health uses proprietary health signals and personalized interactions to drive better health outcomes across the full continuum of care, at every stage in a person’s health journey. Ranked best in KLAS for Virtual Care Platforms in 2020, Teladoc Health leverages more than a decade of expertise and data-driven insights to meet the growing virtual care needs of consumers and healthcare professionals.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

