Price Alert: Shares of TELA Bio (TELA) Trade 3.40% Lower at Midday April 13

Shares of TELA Bio Inc (NASDAQ: TELA) lost 3.40% Wednesday.

As of 12:13:31 est, TELA Bio is currently sitting at $10.24 and has moved $0.36 so far today.

TELA Bio has moved 11.30% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 17.19% based on the most recent close.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-12.

About TELA Bio Inc

TELA Bio Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on designing, developing, and marketing innovative tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company is committed to providing patients with advanced, economically effective biologic material repair solutions to patients to minimize long-term exposure to permanent synthetic materials and improve clinical outcomes. TELA Bio's OviTex® and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products are purposefully designed to address the shortcomings of existing reinforcement materials in hernia repair, abdominal wall reconstruction and plastic and reconstructive surgery.

