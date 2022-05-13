Price Alert: Shares of Techtarget (TTGT) Trade 7.42% Higher at Midday May 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange TTGT - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Techtarget Inc. (NASDAQ: TTGT) rose 7.42% Friday.

As of 12:11:37 est, Techtarget is currently sitting at $67.81 and has moved $4.74 per share.

Techtarget has moved 14.09% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 33.18% based on the prior day’s close.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-08-03.

About Techtarget Inc.

TechTarget (Nasdaq: TTGT) is the global leader in purchase intent-driven marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies. By creating abundant, high-quality editorial content across more than 140 highly targeted technology-specific websites, TechTarget attracts and nurtures communities of technology buyers researching their companies' information technology needs. By understanding these buyers' content consumption behaviors, TechTarget creates the purchase intent insights that fuel efficient and effective marketing and sales activities for clients around the world. TechTarget has offices in Boston, London, Munich, Paris, San Francisco, Singapore and Sydney.

