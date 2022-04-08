Price Alert: Shares of TechnipFMC (FTI) Trade 3.12% Higher at Midday April 8

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange FTI - Market Data & News Trade

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE: FTI) shares climbed 3.12%, or $0.235 per share, as on 11:59:31 est today. After Opening the Day at $7.58, 5,409,644 shares of TechnipFMC exchanged hands and the stock has traded between $7.81 and $7.34.

So far this year the company has moved YTD 27.20%.

TechnipFMC anticipates its next earnings on 2022-04-27.

TechnipFMC anticipates its next earnings on 2022-04-27.

About TechnipFMC plc

With approximately 21,000 employees, TechnipFMC would be the largest diversified pure play in the industry. The Company's role will be to support clients in the delivery of unique, integrated production solutions. TechnipFMC will continue to transform the industry through its pioneering integrated delivery model - iEPCI™, technology leadership and digital innovation.

