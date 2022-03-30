Price Alert: Shares of Tat (TATT) Trade 2.27% Lower at Midday March 30

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange TATT - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Tat Technologies (NASDAQ: TATT) lost 2.27% Wednesday.

As of 10:15:55 est, Tat is currently sitting at $6.03 and dropped $0.14 per share.

Tat has moved 5.08% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 2.21% based on the prior day’s close.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-05-12.

About Tat Technologies

Tat Technologies Limited and its subsidiaries primarily manufacture, repair, and overhaul heat transfer equipment such as heat exchanges, pre-coolers, and oil fuel hydraulic coolers used in aircraft, defense systems, and electronic equipment.

