Price Alert: Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, (TTWO) Trade 3.16% Lower at Midday April 21

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange TTWO - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) lost 3.16% Thursday.

As of 12:22:53 est, Take-Two Interactive Software, is currently sitting at $133.25 and dropped $4.335 so far today.

Take-Two Interactive Software, has moved 9.18% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 22.72% based on the most recent close.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-16.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Take-Two Interactive Software, visit the company profile.

About Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.

Headquartered in New York City, Take-Two Interactive Software, is a leading developer, publisher and marketer of interactive entertainment for consumers around the globe. Take-Two Interactive Software develops and publish products principally through Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Social Point. Our products are designed for console systems and personal computers, including smartphones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms and cloud streaming services.

To get more information on Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.'s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

WHO Endorses Pfizer's Oral COVID-19 Treatment Paxlovid for High-Risk Patients Tamarack Valley Energy To Acquire Rolling Hills Energy for C$93 Million Morning Rally Stalls as Market Weighs Strong Earnings With Interest Rate Concerns Coeptis Therapeutics To Merge With SPAC, Uplist to Nasdaq