Price Alert: Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC) Trade 6.15% Lower at Midday May 26

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange TRHC - Market Data & News Trade

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ: TRHC) shares moved 6.15%, or $0.2 per share, as on 12:11:34 est today. Since opening at $3.22, 292,838 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare exchanged hands and the stock has traded between $3.29 and $3.03.

This year the company has moved YTD 78.33%.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-04.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Tabula Rasa HealthCare visit the company profile.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc

Tabula Rasa HealthCare provides medication safety solutions that empower healthcare professionals to optimize medication regimens and reduce medication-related risk, specifically targeting adverse drug events. TRHC's technology solutions, including DoseMeRx™ and MedWise™, improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, and lower healthcare costs. TRHC's extensive clinical tele-pharmacy network improves care for patients nationwide. Its solutions are trusted by health plans and pharmacies to help drive value-based payment results.

To get more information on Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Will New AT&T, Dish Co-opetition Deal Work: Jeff Kagan Cisco Down 12% in Premarket Trading Thursday After Top Line Miss and Lower Forecast Under Armour CEO Patrik Frisk To Step Down in Surprise Announcement Target Hits 52-Week Low After Missing Badly on First Quarter Earnings