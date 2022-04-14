Price Alert: Shares of T. Rowe Price (TROW) Trade 1.89% Lower at Midday April 14

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange TROW - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TROW) moved 1.89% Thursday.

As of 12:15:36 est, T. Rowe Price sits at $141.20 and has fallen $2.72 per share in trading so far.

T. Rowe Price has moved 4.85% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 26.33% based on the previous close.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-04-28.

About T. Rowe Price Group Inc.

Founded in 1937, Baltimore-based T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. is a global investment management organization with $1.46 trillion in assets under management as of January 31, 2021. The organization provides a broad array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries. The company also offers sophisticated investment planning and guidance tools. T. Rowe Price’s disciplined, risk-aware investment approach focuses on diversification, style consistency, and fundamental research.

