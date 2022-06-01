Price Alert: Shares of Synthetic (SYN) Trade 5.25% Lower at Midday June 1

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SYN - Market Data & News

Shares of Synthetic Biologics Inc (NYSE: SYN) moved 5.25% Wednesday.

As of 12:12:00 est, Synthetic sits at $0.21 and dropped $0.0116 so far today.

Synthetic has moved 7.58% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 18.88% based on the most recent close.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-04.

About Synthetic Biologics Inc

Synthetic Biologics, Inc. is a diversified clinical-stage company leveraging the microbiome to develop therapeutics designed to prevent and treat gastrointestinal (GI) diseases in areas of high unmet need. The Company's lead candidates are: (1) SYN-004 (ribaxamase) which is designed to degrade certain commonly used intravenous (IV) beta-lactam antibiotics within the gastrointestinal (GI) tract to prevent (a) microbiome damage, (b) Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI), (c) overgrowth of pathogenic organisms, (d) the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), and (e) acute graft-versus-host-disease (aGVHD) in allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant (HCT) recipients, and (2) SYN-020, a recombinant oral formulation of the enzyme intestinal alkaline phosphatase (IAP) produced under cGMP conditions and intended to treat both local GI and systemic diseases.

