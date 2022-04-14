Financial Markets by TradingView

Price Alert: Shares of Synnex (SNX) Trade 1.68% Higher at Midday April 14

TD Synnex Corp (NYSE: SNX) has risen $1.67 (1.68%) and sits at $101.47, as of 12:08:42 est on April 14.

124,345 shares have traded hands.

The Company is up 0.20% over the last 5 days and shares have fallen 7.42% over the last 30 days.

Synnex anticipates its next earnings on 2022-06-23.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Synnex visit the company profile.

About TD Synnex Corp

SYNNEX Corporation is a Fortune 200 corporation and a leading provider of a comprehensive range of distribution, systems design and integration services for the technology industry to a wide range of enterprises. Founded in 1980, SYNNEX Corporation operates in numerous countries throughout North and South America, Asia-Pacific and Europe.

