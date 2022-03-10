Price Alert: Shares of Sunrun (RUN) Trade 2.48% Lower at Midday March 10

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange RUN - Market Data & News Trade

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ: RUN) shares have fallen 2.48%, or $0.77 per share, as on 12:14:05 est today. After Opening the Day at $30.85, 2,734,145 shares of Sunrun have exchanged hands and the stock has traded between $31.43 and $29.31.

So far this year the company is down 9.50%.

Sunrun anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-04.

About Sunrun Inc

Sunrun, is the nation's leading home solar, battery storage, and energy services company. Founded in 2007, Sunrun pioneered home solar service plans to make local clean energy more accessible to everyone for little to no upfront cost. Sunrun's innovative home battery solution, Brightbox, brings families affordable, resilient, and reliable energy. The company can also manage and share stored solar energy from the batteries to provide benefits to households, utilities, and the electric grid while reducing our reliance on polluting energy sources.

