Price Alert: Shares of Sumo Logic (SUMO) Trade 6.87% Lower at Midday May 5

Shares of Sumo Logic Inc (NASDAQ: SUMO) lost 6.87% Thursday.

As of 12:21:22 est, Sumo Logic is currently sitting at $9.17 and has fallen $0.67 per share.

Sumo Logic has moved 20.33% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 28.02% based on the prior day’s close.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-06-02.

About Sumo Logic Inc

Sumo Logic, Inc. provides cloud-based log management and analytics services. The Company enables enterprises to collect and analyze machine data from virtual sources that include servers, virtualization and security infrastructure, network devices, custom applications, and databases. Sumo Logic serves customers worldwide.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute-delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

