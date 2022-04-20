Price Alert: Shares of Summit (SMMF) Trade 4.31% Higher at Midday April 20

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SMMF - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Summit Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ: SMMF) rose 4.31% Wednesday.

As of 12:05:05 est, Summit is currently sitting at $26.14 and has risen $1.08 so far today.

Summit has moved 6.11% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 8.05% based on the prior day’s close.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-04-28.

About Summit Financial Group Inc

Summit Financial Group, Inc. is a $3.11 billion financial holding company headquartered in Moorefield, West Virginia. Summit provides community banking services primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia, the Northern, Shenandoah Valley and Southwestern regions of Virginia and the central region of Kentucky, through its bank subsidiary, Summit Community Bank, Inc., which operates 43 banking locations.

