Price Alert: Shares of Strattec Security (STRT) Trade 2.94% Lower at Midday May 11

Strattec Security Corp. (NASDAQ: STRT) has fallen $0.9979 (2.94%) and sits at $33.00, as of 09:30:02 est on May 11.

1,028 shares exchanged hands.

The Company has decreased 2.45% over the last 5 days and shares lost 1.43% over the last 30 days.

Strattec Security expects its next earnings on 2022-08-11.

About Strattec Security Corp.

STRATTEC Security Corporation delivers a comprehensive range of "Smart" Vehicle Power Access and Electronic and Security Solutions. The company's leading portfolio of products and technologies has enabled STRATTEC to grow and thrive over its 110 year history, serving the Automotive Industry & Beyond.

