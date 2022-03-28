Price Alert: Shares of StepStone (STEP) Trade 2.67% Lower at Midday March 28

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange STEP - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of StepStone Group Inc - Class A (NASDAQ: STEP) are down 2.67% Monday.

As of 12:16:24 est, StepStone is currently sitting at $32.14 and dropped $0.88 per share in trading so far.

StepStone has moved 5.57% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 20.49% based on the previous close.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-06-14.

About StepStone Group Inc - Class A

StepStone Group is a global private markets investment firm focused on providing customized investment solutions and advisory and data services to its clients. The Company partner with its clients to develop and build private markets portfolios designed to meet their specific objectives across private equity, infrastructure, private debt and real estate asset classes.

