Price Alert: Shares of Stem (STEM) Trade 6.28% Higher at Midday May 19

Stem Inc - Class A (NYSE: STEM) shares are up 6.28%, or $0.465 per share, as on 12:12:45 est today. Since opening at $7.36, 2,847,550 shares of Stem have exchanged hands and the stock has traded between $7.97 and $7.36.

This year the company has moved YTD 60.94%.

Stem is set to release earnings on 2022-08-04.

About Stem Inc - Class A

Stem provides solutions that address the challenges of today's dynamic energy market. By combining advanced energy storage solutions with Athena™, a world-classAI-powered analytics platform, Stem enables customers and partners to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation and grid power. Stem's solutions help enterprise customers bene t from a clean, adaptive energy infrastructure and achieve a wide variety of goals, including expense reduction, resilience, sustainability, environmental and corporate responsibility and innovation. Stem also oQers full support for solar partners interested in adding storage to standalone, community or commercial solar projects - both behind and in front of the meter.

