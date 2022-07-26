Price Alert: Shares of StealthGas (GASS) Trade 8.66% Higher at Midday July 26

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange GASS - Market Data & News Trade

Today StealthGas Inc (NASDAQ: GASS) is trading 8.66% up.

The latest price, as of 11:56:18 est, was $2.84. StealthGas has climbed $0.226 over the previous day’s close.

156,472 shares exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, StealthGas has moved YTD 23.70%. The company expects its next earnings on 2022-08-24.

About StealthGas Inc

StealthGas is a ship-owning company primarily serving the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sector of the international shipping industry. StealthGas Inc. has a fleet of 51 vessels. The fleet is comprised of 47 LPG carriers, including eight Joint Venture vessels and an 11,000 cbm newbuilding pressurized LPG carrier with expected delivery in the first quarter of 2021. These LPG vessels have a total capacity of 439,989 cubic meters (cbm). The Company also owns three M.R. product tankers and one Aframax oil tanker with a total capacity of 255,804 deadweight tons (dwt). StealthGas Inc.’s shares are listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market and trade under the symbol “GASS.”

