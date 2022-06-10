Price Alert: Shares of Startek, (SRT) Trade 5.09% Lower at Midday June 10

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SRT - Market Data & News Trade

Today Startek, Inc. (NYSE: SRT) is trading 5.09% down.

The latest price, as of 11:33:39 est, was $3.93. Startek, has moved $0.21 so far today.

16,974 shares exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, Startek, has moved YTD 20.88%. The company expects its next earnings on 2022-08-08.

About Startek, Inc.

Startek is a global provider of tech-enabled business process management solutions. The company provides omni-channel customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services to some of the finest brands globally. Startek is committed to impacting clients' business outcomes by focusing on enhancing customer experience and digital & AI enablement across all touch points and channels. Startek has more than 42,000 CX experts spread across 46 delivery campuses in 13 countries. The company services over 220 clients across a range of industries such as Banking and Financial Services, Insurance, Technology, Telecom, Healthcare, Travel & Hospitality, Ecommerce, Consumer Goods, Retail, and Energy & Utilities.

