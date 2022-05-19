Price Alert: Shares of Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) Trade 6.82% Higher at Midday May 19

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SBLK - Market Data & News Trade

Star Bulk Carriers Corp (NASDAQ: SBLK) shares are up 6.82%, or $2.09 per share, as on 12:10:53 est today. After Opening the Day at $30.25, 1,423,549 shares of Star Bulk Carriers have traded hands and the stock has moved between $32.74 and $29.80.

Already the company is up 44.83%.

Star Bulk Carriers expects its next earnings on 2022-05-24.

About Star Bulk Carriers Corp

Star Bulk is a global shipping company providing worldwide seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. Star Bulk's vessels transport major bulks, which include iron ore, minerals and grain, and minor bulks, which include bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. Star Bulk was incorporated in the Marshall Islands on December 13, 2006 and maintains executive offices in Athens, Oslo, New York, Limassol and Singapore. Star Bulk will operate on a fully delivered basis a fleet of 128 vessels, with an aggregate capacity of 14.1 million dwt, consisting of 17 Newcastlemax, 22 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax and 17 Supramax vessels with carrying capacities between 52,425 dwt and 209,537 dwt.

