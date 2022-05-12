Price Alert: Shares of Squarespace (SQSP) Trade 43.21% Higher at Midday May 12

Squarespace Inc - Class A (NYSE: SQSP) has climbed $6.24 (43.21%) and is currently sitting at $20.28, as of 12:12:58 est on May 12.

2,159,992 shares have been traded today.

The Company fell 34.03% over the last 5 days and shares lost 45.43% over the last 30 days.

Squarespace is set to release earnings on 2022-05-12.

About Squarespace Inc - Class A

Squarespace is a leading all-in-one website building and ecommerce platform that enables millions to build a brand and transact with their customers in an impactful and beautiful online presence. Its suite of products enables anyone at any stage of their journey to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, ecommerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, along with tools for managing a social media presence with Unfold and hospitality business management via Tock. Squarespace democratizes access to best-in-class design, helping its customers in approximately 180 countries maintain consistent branding across all digital touchpoints to stand out online. Its team of more than 1,200 is headquartered in downtown New York City, with offices in Dublin, Ireland, Portland, Oregon, and Los Angeles, California.

