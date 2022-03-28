Price Alert: Shares of Spark Networks SE (LOV) Trade 6.56% Lower at Midday March 28

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange LOV - Market Data & News

Today Spark Networks SE - ADR (NYSE: LOV) is trading 6.56% lower.

The latest price, as of 11:53:50 est, was $2.85. Spark Networks SE has moved $0.2 in trading today.

19,488 shares have exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, Spark Networks SE has a YTD change of 2.87%. The company expects its next earnings on 2022-05-09.

About Spark Networks SE - ADR

Spark Networks SE is America's second largest dating company,' with headquarters in Berlin, Germany, and offices in New York and Utah. The Company's widening portfolio of premium and freemium dating apps include Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, SilverSingles and eDarling, among others. Spark Networks SE in its current form is the result of the merger between Affinitas GmbH and Spark Networks, Inc. in 2017 and the addition of Zoosk, Inc. in 2019. Spark Networks has approximately one million monthly paying subscribers globally.

