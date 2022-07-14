Price Alert: Shares of Southern Copper (SCCO) Trade 6.24% Lower at Midday July 14

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SCCO - Market Data & News Trade

Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE: SCCO) has dropped $3.01 (6.24%) and is currently sitting at $45.51, as of 12:09:21 est on July 14.

1,057,586 shares have exchanged hands.

The Company has decreased 1.07% over the last 5 days and shares fell 16.44% over the last 30 days.

Southern Copper anticipates its next earnings on 2022-07-25.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Southern Copper visit the company profile.

About Southern Copper Corporation

Southern Copper Corporation is one of the largest integrated copper producers in the world and has the largest copper reserves of the industry. The company is a NYSE and Lima Stock Exchange listed company that is 88.9% owned by Grupo Mexico, a Mexican company listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange. The remaining 11.1% ownership interest is held by the international investment community. Southern Copper Corp. operates mining units and metallurgical facilities in Mexico, Peru and conduct exploration activities in Argentina, Chile, Ecuador, Mexico and Peru.

