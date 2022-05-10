Price Alert: Shares of South State (SSB) Trade 3.64% Lower at Midday May 10

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SSB - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of SouthState Corporation (NASDAQ: SSB) lost 3.64% Tuesday.

As of 12:13:24 est, South State is currently sitting at $74.97 and has moved $2.84 per share in trading so far.

South State has moved 1.14% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 2.15% based on the prior day’s close.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-07-21.

About SouthState Corporation

SouthState Corporation is a financial services company headquartered in Winter Haven, Florida. South State Bank, N.A., the company's nationally chartered bank subsidiary, provides consumer, commercial, mortgage and wealth management solutions to more than one million customers throughout Florida, Alabama, Georgia, the Carolinas and Virginia. The bank also serves clients coast to coast through its correspondent banking division.

