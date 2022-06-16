Price Alert: Shares of Sonic Automotive, (SAH) Trade 10.74% Lower at Midday June 16

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SAH - Market Data & News Trade

Sonic Automotive, Inc. - Class A (NYSE: SAH) has dropped $4.26 (10.74%) and sits at $35.61, as of 12:16:52 est on June 16.

174,753 shares have been traded today.

The Company fell 10.39% over the last 5 days and shares fell 13.82% over the last 30 days.

Sonic Automotive, expects its next earnings on 2022-07-28.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Sonic Automotive, visit the company profile.

About Sonic Automotive, Inc. - Class A

Sonic Automotive, Inc., a Fortune 500 company based in Charlotte, North Carolina, is one of the nation's largest automotive retailers.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

