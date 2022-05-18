Price Alert: Shares of Snowflake (SNOW) Trade 5.85% Lower at Midday May 18

Today Snowflake Inc - Class A (NYSE: SNOW) is trading 5.85% lower.

The latest price, as of 12:11:27 est, was $136.02. Snowflake has fallen $8.53 in trading today.

2,979,597 shares have traded hands.

As of the previous close, Snowflake has a YTD change of 56.96%. The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-25.

About Snowflake Inc - Class A

Snowflake Inc. is a cloud computing-based data warehousing company based in San Mateo, California. It was founded in July 2012 and was publicly launched in October 2014 after two years in stealth mode. The company's name was chosen as a tribute to the founders' love of winter sports.

