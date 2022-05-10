Price Alert: Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands (SWBI) Trade 2.59% Lower at Midday May 10

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SWBI - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands Inc (NASDAQ: SWBI) lost 2.59% Tuesday.

As of 12:14:32 est, Smith & Wesson Brands sits at $13.56 and dropped $0.36 per share in trading so far.

Smith & Wesson Brands has moved 6.83% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 21.40% based on the most recent close.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-06-16.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Smith & Wesson Brands visit the company profile.

About Smith & Wesson Brands Inc

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. is a U.S.-based leader in firearm manufacturing and design, delivering a broad portfolio of quality handgun, long gun, and suppressor products to the global consumer and professional markets under the iconic Smith & Wesson®, M&P®, Thompson/Center Arms™, and Gemtech® brands. The company also provides manufacturing services, including forging, machining, and precision plastic injection molding services.

To get more information on Smith & Wesson Brands Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Smith & Wesson Brands Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Cigna Beats Q1 Revenue and Earnings Estimates, Raises Full Year Guidance PepGen Goes Public in $108 Million IPO Bausch + Lomb Raises $630 Million in IPO, Missing Expectations Aeglea BioTherapeutics Raises $45 Million Via Registered Direct Offering