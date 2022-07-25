Price Alert: Shares of Smart Sand (SND) Trade 5.53% Higher at Midday July 25

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SND - Market Data & News Trade

Smart Sand Inc (NASDAQ: SND) has gained $0.105 (5.53%) and is currently sitting at $2.00, as of 12:09:02 est on July 25.

83,495 shares have traded hands.

The Company has risen 2.70% over the last 5 days and shares have fallen 7.77% over the last 30 days.

Smart Sand is set to release earnings on 2022-08-09.

About Smart Sand Inc

Smart Sand Inc. is a fully integrated frac sand supply and services company, offering complete mine to wellsite proppant logistics, storage and management solutions to its customers. Smart Sand produces low-cost, high quality Northern White frac sand and offer proppant logistics, storage and management solutions to its customers through its in-basin transloading terminal and its SmartSystems wellsite proppant storage capabilities. Smart Sand provide its products and services primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies and oilfield service companies. Smart Sand owns and operate premium frac sand mines and related processing facilities in Wisconsin and Illinois, which have access to three Class I rail lines, allowing us to deliver products substantially anywhere in the United States and Canada.

