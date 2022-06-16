Price Alert: Shares of SMART Global (SGH) Trade 6.83% Lower at Midday June 16

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SGH - Market Data & News Trade

SMART Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SGH) shares are down 6.83%, or $1.44 per share, as on 12:17:27 est today. Opening the day at $20.48, 327,573 shares of SMART Global exchanged hands and the stock has moved between $20.60 and $19.46.

This year the company has moved YTD 40.64%.

SMART Global is set to release earnings on 2022-06-29.

About SMART Global Holdings Inc

SMART Global Holdings (SGH) is comprised of business units that are leading designers and manufacturers of electronic products focused on computing and memory technology. These businesses specialize in application-specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and OEM sales channels.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

