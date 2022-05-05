Price Alert: Shares of SLR (SLRC) Trade 3.36% Lower at Midday May 5

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SLRC - Market Data & News Trade

Today SLR Investment Corp (NASDAQ: SLRC) is trading 3.36% down.

The latest price, as of 12:20:23 est, was $16.13. SLR has moved $0.56 in trading today.

489,837 shares exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, SLR has moved YTD 6.68%. The company expects its next earnings on 2022-08-03.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on SLR visit the company profile.

About SLR Investment Corp

Solar Capital Ltd. is a closed-end investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. A specialty finance company with expertise in several niche markets, the Company primarily invests directly and indirectly in leveraged, U. S. middle market companies in the form of cash flow senior secured loans including first lien and second lien debt instruments and asset-based loans including senior secured loans collateralized on a first lien basis primarily by current assets.

