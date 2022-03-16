Price Alert: Shares of Skyworks, (SWKS) Trade 3.57% Higher at Midday March 16

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SWKS - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS) rose 3.57% Wednesday.

As of 12:13:16 est, Skyworks, is currently sitting at $130.29 and has risen $4.48 per share in trading so far.

Skyworks, has moved 5.35% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 18.78% based on the previous close.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-04-28.

About Skyworks Solutions, Inc.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. is empowering the wireless networking revolution. Its highly innovative analog semiconductors are connecting people, places and things spanning a number of new and previously unimagined applications within the aerospace, automotive, broadband, cellular infrastructure, connected home, industrial, medical, military, smartphone, tablet and wearable markets. Skyworks is a global company with engineering, marketing, operations, sales and support facilities located throughout Asia, Europe and North America and is a member of the S&P 500® and Nasdaq-100® market indices.

