Price Alert: Shares of Skywest (SKYW) Trade 2.99% Lower at Midday May 5

Skywest Inc. (NASDAQ: SKYW) shares moved 2.99%, or $0.86 per share, as on 12:19:17 est today. Since opening the day at $28.25, 133,615 shares of Skywest have traded hands and the stock has moved between $28.71 and $27.72.

So far this year the company has a YTD change of 26.79%.

Skywest is set to release earnings on 2022-07-28.

About Skywest Inc.

SkyWest, Inc. is the holding company for SkyWest Airlines and SkyWest Leasing, an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest Airlines has a fleet of nearly 450 aircraft connecting passengers to 227 destinations throughout North America. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines carrying more than 43 million passengers in 2019. Based in St. George, Utah, SkyWest continues to set the standard for excellence across the regional industry with exceptional value for customers, shareholders and more than 13,000 employees.

