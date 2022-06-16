Price Alert: Shares of Skyline Champion (SKY) Trade 8.86% Lower at Midday June 16

Shares of Skyline Champion Corp (NYSE: SKY) lost 8.86% Thursday.

As of 12:18:00 est, Skyline Champion sits at $43.93 and has moved $4.24 per share in trading so far.

Skyline Champion has moved 11.86% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 39.38% based on the most recent close.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-08-02.

About Skyline Champion Corp

Skyline Champion Corporation was formed on June 1, 2018 as the result of the combination of Skyline Corporation ('Skyline') and the operating assets of Champion Enterprises Holdings, LLC ('Champion'). The combined company employs approximately 6,700 people and is the largest independent, publicly traded, factory-built housing company in North America. With almost 70 years of homebuilding experience and 38 manufacturing facilities throughout the United States and western Canada, Skyline Champion is well positioned with a leading portfolio of manufactured and modular homes, ADUs, park-models and modular buildings for the single-family, multi-family, hospitality, senior and workforce housing sectors. In addition to its core home building business, Skyline Champion operates a factory-direct retail business, Titan Factory Direct, with 18 retail locations spanning the southern United States, and Star Fleet Trucking, providing transportation services to the manufactured housing and other industries from several dispatch locations across the United States. Skyline Champion builds homes under some of the most well known brand names in the factory-built housing industry including Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S., and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

