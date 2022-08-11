Price Alert: Shares of Six Flags Entertainment (SIX) Trade 21.89% Lower at Midday August 11

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SIX - Market Data & News Trade

Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE: SIX) has lost $5.65 (21.89%) and sits at $19.92, as of 12:10:33 est on August 11.

11,812,489 shares have traded hands.

The Company has increased 8.17% over the last 5 days and shares have risen 26.64% over the last 30 days.

Six Flags Entertainment anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-11.

About Six Flags Entertainment Corp

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is the world's largest regional theme park company and the largest operator of waterparks in North America, with 26 parks across the United States, Mexico and Canada. For 59 years, Six Flags has entertained millions of families with world-class coasters, themed rides, thrilling waterparks and unique attractions.

