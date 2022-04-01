Price Alert: Shares of SiTime (SITM) Trade 3.80% Lower at Midday April 1

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SITM - Market Data & News Trade

SiTime Corp (NASDAQ: SITM) has dropped $9.42 (3.80%) and sits at $239.39, as of 12:14:39 est on April 1.

122,975 shares have traded hands.

The Company fell 1.09% over the last 5 days and shares have risen 31.67% over the last 30 days.

SiTime expects its next earnings on 2022-05-03.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on SiTime visit the company profile.

About SiTime Corp

SiTime Corporation is a market leader in silicon MEMS timing. Its programmable solutions offer a rich feature set that enables customers to differentiate their products with higher performance, smaller size, lower power, and better reliability. With over 2 billion devices shipped, SiTime is changing the timing industry.

To get more information on SiTime Corp and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: SiTime Corp's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles