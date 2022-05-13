Price Alert: Shares of Sirius XM (SIRI) Trade 2.76% Higher at Midday May 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SIRI - Market Data & News Trade

Today Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SIRI) is trading 2.76% up.

The latest price, as of 12:09:32 est, was $6.16. Sirius XM has risen $0.165 in trading today.

10,669,627 shares have been traded today.

As of the previous close, Sirius XM has a YTD change of 1.75%. The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-07-26.

About Sirius XM Holdings Inc

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. is the leading audio entertainment company in North America, and the premier programmer and platform for subscription and digital advertising-supported audio products. Pandora, a subsidiary of SiriusXM, is the largest ad-supported audio entertainment streaming service in the U.S. SiriusXM and Pandora's properties reach more than 150 million listeners, the largest addressable audience in the U.S., across all categories of digital audio - music, sports, talk, and podcasts. SiriusXM's acquisitions of Stitcher and Simplecast, alongside industry-leading ad tech company AdsWizz, make it a leader in podcast hosting, production, distribution, analytics and monetization. SiriusXM, through Sirius XM Canada Holdings, Inc., also offers satellite radio and audio entertainment in Canada. In addition to its audio entertainment businesses, SiriusXM offers connected vehicle services to automakers.

