Price Alert: Shares of Simulations Plus (SLP) Trade 4.45% Higher at Midday March 16

Simulations Plus Inc. (NASDAQ: SLP) shares are up 4.45%, or $1.79 per share, as on 12:12:16 est today. After Opening the Day at $40.41, 26,647 shares of Simulations Plus have traded hands and the stock has moved between $42.00 and $40.08.

This year the company has a YTD change of 14.86%.

Simulations Plus expects its next earnings on 2022-04-11.

About Simulations Plus Inc.

Simulations Plus, Inc., is a leading provider of modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research, and regulatory submissions. With its subsidiaries, Cognigen, DILIsym Services, and Lixoft, we offer solutions which bridge machine learning, physiologically based pharmacokinetics, quantitative systems pharmacology/toxicology, and population PK/PD modeling approaches. The company's technology is licensed and applied by major pharmaceutical, biotechnology, chemical, consumer goods companies and regulatory agencies worldwide.

