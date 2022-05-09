Price Alert: Shares of Silvercorp Metals (SVM) Trade 4.28% Lower at Midday May 9

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SVM - Market Data & News

Today Silvercorp Metals Inc (NYSE: SVM) is trading 4.28% down.

The latest price, as of 12:16:02 est, was $2.80. Silvercorp Metals dropped $0.125 so far today.

1,010,816 shares have been traded today.

As of the previous close, Silvercorp Metals has moved YTD 22.34%. The company is set to release earnings on 2022-05-26.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Silvercorp Metals visit the company profile.

About Silvercorp Metals Inc

Silvercorp is a profitable Canadian mining company producing silver, lead and zinc metals in concentrates from mines in China. The Company's goal is to continuously create healthy returns to shareholders through efficient management, organic growth and the acquisition of profitable projects. Silvercorp balances profitability, social and environmental relationships, employees' wellbeing, and sustainable development.

To get more information on Silvercorp Metals Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Silvercorp Metals Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Cigna Beats Q1 Revenue and Earnings Estimates, Raises Full Year Guidance PepGen Goes Public in $108 Million IPO Bausch + Lomb Raises $630 Million in IPO, Missing Expectations Aeglea BioTherapeutics Raises $45 Million Via Registered Direct Offering